Aziz Caner Inan

Date of Birth
1 June 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Saygı 7.4
Saygı (2020)
New Life 7.0
New Life (2020)
Cam Tavanlar 5.6
Cam Tavanlar (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Jasmine
Jasmine
Drama 2025, Turkey
Cam Tavanlar 5.6
Cam Tavanlar
Comedy, Romantic 2021, Turkey
Saygı 7.4
Saygı
Drama, Action, Crime 2020, Turkey
New Life 7
New Life
Drama, Action, Romantic 2020, Turkey
