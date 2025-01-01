Menu
Aziz Caner Inan
Aziz Caner Inan
Date of Birth
1 June 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero
Popular Films
7.4
Saygı
(2020)
7.0
New Life
(2020)
5.6
Cam Tavanlar
(2021)
Filmography
Jasmine
Drama
2025, Turkey
5.6
Cam Tavanlar
Comedy, Romantic
2021, Turkey
7.4
Saygı
Drama, Action, Crime
2020, Turkey
7
New Life
Drama, Action, Romantic
2020, Turkey
