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About
Filmography
Mine Kiliç
Mine Kiliç
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mine Kiliç
Mine Kiliç
Mine Kiliç
Date of Birth
16 May 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Uzak Şehir
(2024)
6.7
Ya Çok Seversen
(2023)
6.1
Dance with the Jackals 6
(2022)
Filmography
7.9
Uzak Şehir
Drama
2024, Turkey
6.7
Ya Çok Seversen
Drama, Romantic
2023, Turkey
4.2
Annenin Sırrıdır Çocuk
Drama
2022, Turkey
6.1
Dance with the Jackals 6
Çakallarla Dans 6
Action, Comedy
2022, Turkey
4.1
The Phoenix
Drama
2020, Turkey
5.1
Kefaret
Drama
2020, Turkey
5.6
Wings Of Love
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2016, Turkey
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