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Aditya Dhar
Aditya Dhar Aditya Dhar
Kinoafisha Persons Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar

Date of Birth
13 March 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

Dhurandhar 2 8.5
Dhurandhar 2 (2026)
Dhurandhar 8.4
Dhurandhar (2025)
Article 370 8.3
Article 370 (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dhurandhar 2 8.5
Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Action, Thriller 2026, India
Watch trailer
Baramulla 6.7
Baramulla Baramulla
Horror 2025, India
Dhurandhar 8.4
Dhurandhar Dhurandhar
Action, Adventure, Drama 2025, India
Watch trailer
Article 370 8.3
Article 370 Article 370
Action, Drama, Thriller 2024, India
Uri: The Surgical Strike 8.2
Uri: The Surgical Strike Uri: The Surgical Strike
Action, Drama, History 2019, India
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