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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Aditya Dhar
Aditya Dhar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aditya Dhar
Aditya Dhar
Aditya Dhar
Date of Birth
13 March 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
8.5
Dhurandhar 2
(2026)
8.4
Dhurandhar
(2025)
8.3
Article 370
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Drama
History
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2019
All
5
Films
5
Director
3
Producer
4
Writer
5
8.5
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Action, Thriller
2026, India
Watch trailer
6.7
Baramulla
Baramulla
Horror
2025, India
8.4
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar
Action, Adventure, Drama
2025, India
Watch trailer
8.3
Article 370
Article 370
Action, Drama, Thriller
2024, India
8.2
Uri: The Surgical Strike
Uri: The Surgical Strike
Action, Drama, History
2019, India
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