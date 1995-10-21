Menu
Amanda Arcuri
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
21 October 1995
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Filmography
2
Hudson & Rex
Drama, Action, Crime
2019, Canada
4.5
Do Not Reply
Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
