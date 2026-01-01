Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Kozlov
Aleksandr Kozlov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Kozlov
Aleksandr Kozlov
Aleksandr Kozlov
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.6
Univer. 13 let spustya
(2024)
7.5
Seks. Do i posle
(2023)
6.9
Vyzhivshie. Patrul
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2012
2005
All
5
TV Shows
5
Actor
3
Writer
2
7.6
Univer. 13 let spustya
Comedy
2024, Russia
6.9
Vyzhivshie. Patrul
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2024, Russia
7.5
Seks. Do i posle
Drama, Comedy
2023, Russia
6.3
Lastochkino gnezdo
Drama, Romantic
2012, Russia
Polnolunie
Horror
2005, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree