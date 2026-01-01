Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Kozlov Aleksandr Kozlov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Kozlov

Aleksandr Kozlov

Aleksandr Kozlov

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Univer. 13 let spustya 7.6
Univer. 13 let spustya (2024)
Seks. Do i posle 7.5
Seks. Do i posle (2023)
Vyzhivshie. Patrul 6.9
Vyzhivshie. Patrul (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Univer. 13 let spustya 7.6
Univer. 13 let spustya
Comedy 2024, Russia
Vyzhivshie. Patrul 6.9
Vyzhivshie. Patrul
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2024, Russia
Seks. Do i posle 7.5
Seks. Do i posle
Drama, Comedy 2023, Russia
Lastochkino gnezdo 6.3
Lastochkino gnezdo
Drama, Romantic 2012, Russia
Polnolunie
Polnolunie
Horror 2005, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more