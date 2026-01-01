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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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Filmography
Matt Levett
Matt Levett
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Levett
Matt Levett
Matt Levett
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.2
A Place to Call Home
(2013)
7.1
Wolf Creek
(2016)
5.7
It Will Find You
(2025)
Filmography
5.7
It Will Find You
It Will Find You
Horror, Thriller
2025, Australia
Watch trailer
5.3
Payback
Payback
Drama, Thriller
2021, USA
7.1
Wolf Creek
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2016, Australia
8.2
A Place to Call Home
Drama, Romantic
2013, Australia
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