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Hyun-min Jung Hyun-min Jung
Kinoafisha Persons Hyun-min Jung

Hyun-min Jung

Hyun-min Jung

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Nokdu Flower 7.6
Nokdu Flower (2019)
Azure Spring 0.0
Azure Spring (2026)

Filmography

Azure Spring
Azure Spring
Romantic, Drama 2026, South Korea
Nokdu Flower 7.6
Nokdu Flower
Drama, History, 2019, South Korea
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