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About
Filmography
Hyun-min Jung
Hyun-min Jung
Kinoafisha
Persons
Hyun-min Jung
Hyun-min Jung
Hyun-min Jung
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
Nokdu Flower
(2019)
0.0
Azure Spring
(2026)
Filmography
Azure Spring
Romantic, Drama
2026, South Korea
7.6
Nokdu Flower
Drama, History,
2019, South Korea
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