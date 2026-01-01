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About
Filmography
Jeong Woong-in
Jeong Woong-in
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jeong Woong-in
Jeong Woong-in
Jeong Woong-in
Date of Birth
20 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.4
Seondeok yeowang
(2009)
8.4
Pachinko
(2022)
8.3
The Good Bad Mother
(2023)
Filmography
The Legend of Kitchen Soldier
Comedy, Fantasy
2026, South Korea
7.1
Trigger
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
6.3
The Confidence Man KR
Comedy, Action, Crime, ,
2025, South Korea
6.2
Nothing Uncovered
Crime, Thriller, Detective,
2024, South Korea
8.3
The Good Bad Mother
Drama, Comedy, Crime,
2023, South Korea
7.1
Moon in the Day
Fantasy, Romantic, Thriller,
2023, South Korea
7.6
Our Blooming Youth
Romantic, History, Detective,
2023, South Korea
6.4
Midnight Sun
Taeyang-ui norae
Drama, Music, Romantic
2023, South Korea
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