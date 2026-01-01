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Jeong Woong-in Jeong Woong-in
Kinoafisha Persons Jeong Woong-in

Jeong Woong-in

Jeong Woong-in

Date of Birth
20 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Seondeok yeowang 8.4
Seondeok yeowang (2009)
Pachinko 8.4
Pachinko (2022)
The Good Bad Mother 8.3
The Good Bad Mother (2023)

Filmography

The Legend of Kitchen Soldier
The Legend of Kitchen Soldier
Comedy, Fantasy 2026, South Korea
Trigger 7.1
Trigger
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
The Confidence Man KR 6.3
The Confidence Man KR
Comedy, Action, Crime, , 2025, South Korea
Nothing Uncovered 6.2
Nothing Uncovered
Crime, Thriller, Detective, 2024, South Korea
The Good Bad Mother 8.3
The Good Bad Mother
Drama, Comedy, Crime, 2023, South Korea
Moon in the Day 7.1
Moon in the Day
Fantasy, Romantic, Thriller, 2023, South Korea
Our Blooming Youth 7.6
Our Blooming Youth
Romantic, History, Detective, 2023, South Korea
Midnight Sun 6.4
Midnight Sun Taeyang-ui norae
Drama, Music, Romantic 2023, South Korea
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