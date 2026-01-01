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Miyuri Shimabukuro Miyuri Shimabukuro
Kinoafisha Persons Miyuri Shimabukuro

Miyuri Shimabukuro

Miyuri Shimabukuro

Date of Birth
6 December 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Fruits Basket 8.3
Fruits Basket (2019)
Boku no Daemon 8.0
Boku no Daemon (2023)
My Dress-Up Darling 7.8
My Dress-Up Darling (2022)

Filmography

You and I Are Polar Opposites
You and I Are Polar Opposites
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2026, Japan
Lazarus 6.9
Lazarus
Anime, Sci-Fi 2025, Japan
Solo Camping for Two 6.3
Solo Camping for Two
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2025, Japan
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube 6.3
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube
Anime, Horror, Action 2025, Japan
Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction 7.5
Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction
Drama, Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
Tales of Wedding Rings 5.5
Tales of Wedding Rings
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Under Ninja 6.3
Under Ninja
Comedy, Action, Anime 2023, Japan
Boku no Daemon 8
Boku no Daemon
Anime, Fantasy, 2023, Thailand/Japan
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