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About
Filmography
Miyuri Shimabukuro
Miyuri Shimabukuro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miyuri Shimabukuro
Miyuri Shimabukuro
Miyuri Shimabukuro
Date of Birth
6 December 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Fruits Basket
(2019)
8.0
Boku no Daemon
(2023)
7.8
My Dress-Up Darling
(2022)
Filmography
You and I Are Polar Opposites
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2026, Japan
6.9
Lazarus
Anime, Sci-Fi
2025, Japan
6.3
Solo Camping for Two
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2025, Japan
6.3
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube
Anime, Horror, Action
2025, Japan
7.5
Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction
Drama, Anime, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
5.5
Tales of Wedding Rings
Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
6.3
Under Ninja
Comedy, Action, Anime
2023, Japan
8
Boku no Daemon
Anime, Fantasy,
2023, Thailand/Japan
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