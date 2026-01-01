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Lionel Boyce
Lionel Boyce
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lionel Boyce
Lionel Boyce
Lionel Boyce
Date of Birth
9 May 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.7
Project Hail Mary
(2026)
Tickets
8.4
The Bear
(2022)
7.6
Hap and Leonard
(2016)
Filmography
8.7
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.8
Motor City
Motor City
Action, Crime, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.4
The Bear
Drama, Comedy
2022, USA
7.6
Hap and Leonard
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2016, USA
Show more
News about Lionel Boyce’s private life
FX’s 'The Bear' Returns June 25 — Meet the Cast & Get a First Look
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