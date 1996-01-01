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Nicholas Podany Nicholas Podany
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Podany

Nicholas Podany

Nicholas Podany

Date of Birth
1 January 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Chicago P.D. 7.9
Chicago P.D. (2014)
Hart of Dixie 7.6
Hart of Dixie (2011)
Archive 81 7.2
Archive 81 (2022)

Filmography

Ponies
Ponies
Thriller 2026, USA
Verona 4.7
Verona Juliet & Romeo
Musical, Romantic 2025, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
Hello Tomorrow! 6.4
Hello Tomorrow!
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Archive 81 7.2
Archive 81
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Chicago P.D. 7.9
Chicago P.D.
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
Hart of Dixie 7.6
Hart of Dixie
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2011, USA
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