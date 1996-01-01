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Filmography
Nicholas Podany
Nicholas Podany
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Podany
Nicholas Podany
Nicholas Podany
Date of Birth
1 January 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.9
Chicago P.D.
(2014)
7.6
Hart of Dixie
(2011)
7.2
Archive 81
(2022)
Filmography
Ponies
Thriller
2026, USA
4.7
Verona
Juliet & Romeo
Musical, Romantic
2025, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Hello Tomorrow!
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
7.2
Archive 81
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
7.9
Chicago P.D.
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
7.6
Hart of Dixie
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2011, USA
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