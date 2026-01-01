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About
Filmography
Myeong Se-bin
Myeong Se-bin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Myeong Se-bin
Myeong Se-bin
Myeong Se-bin
Date of Birth
10 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.8
Buamdong boksujadeul
(2017)
7.2
Doctor Cha Jung Sook
(2023)
6.9
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
(2025)
Filmography
6.9
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
Drama, Comedy,
2025, South Korea
7.3
Doctor Cha Jung Sook
Comedy, Drama,
2023, South Korea
7.8
Buamdong boksujadeul
Drama, Crime,
2017, South Korea
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