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Myeong Se-bin
Myeong Se-bin Myeong Se-bin
Kinoafisha Persons Myeong Se-bin

Myeong Se-bin

Myeong Se-bin

Date of Birth
10 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Buamdong boksujadeul 7.8
Buamdong boksujadeul (2017)
Doctor Cha Jung Sook 7.2
Doctor Cha Jung Sook (2023)
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim 6.9
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim (2025)

Filmography

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim 6.9
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
Drama, Comedy, 2025, South Korea
Doctor Cha Jung Sook 7.3
Doctor Cha Jung Sook
Comedy, Drama, 2023, South Korea
Buamdong boksujadeul 7.8
Buamdong boksujadeul
Drama, Crime, 2017, South Korea
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