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About
Filmography
Jun-Ho Lee
Jun-Ho Lee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jun-Ho Lee
Jun-Ho Lee
Jun-Ho Lee
Date of Birth
25 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
Otsomae Bolkeun Kkeutdong
(2021)
8.0
Hamburo Aeteuthage
(2016)
7.9
Just Between Lovers
(2017)
Filmography
Typhoon Family
Drama, Family, History,
2025, South Korea
Cashero
Drama, Action, Fantasy,
2025, South Korea
6.1
King the Land
Comedy, Romantic, ,
2023, South Korea
7.1
Selleobeuriti
Drama, Thriller, Mystery,
2023, South Korea
8.2
Otsomae Bolkeun Kkeutdong
Drama, Romantic, History,
2021, South Korea
7.6
Confession
Drama, Detective,
2019, South Korea
7.3
Gireumjin Mello
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2018, South Korea
7.6
Kim Gwajang
Comedy,
2017, South Korea
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