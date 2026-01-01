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Jun-Ho Lee Jun-Ho Lee
Kinoafisha Persons Jun-Ho Lee

Jun-Ho Lee

Jun-Ho Lee

Date of Birth
25 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Otsomae Bolkeun Kkeutdong 8.2
Otsomae Bolkeun Kkeutdong (2021)
Hamburo Aeteuthage 8.0
Hamburo Aeteuthage (2016)
Just Between Lovers 7.9
Just Between Lovers (2017)

Filmography

Typhoon Family
Typhoon Family
Drama, Family, History, 2025, South Korea
Cashero
Cashero
Drama, Action, Fantasy, 2025, South Korea
King the Land 6.1
King the Land
Comedy, Romantic, , 2023, South Korea
Selleobeuriti 7.1
Selleobeuriti
Drama, Thriller, Mystery, 2023, South Korea
Otsomae Bolkeun Kkeutdong 8.2
Otsomae Bolkeun Kkeutdong
Drama, Romantic, History, 2021, South Korea
Confession 7.6
Confession
Drama, Detective, 2019, South Korea
Gireumjin Mello 7.3
Gireumjin Mello
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2018, South Korea
Kim Gwajang 7.6
Kim Gwajang
Comedy, 2017, South Korea
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