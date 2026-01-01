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About
Filmography
Nam Gi-ae
Nam Gi-ae
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nam Gi-ae
Nam Gi-ae
Nam Gi-ae
Date of Birth
13 September 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.7
Yeonin
(2023)
8.7
Mother
(2018)
8.6
Dynamite Kiss
(2025)
Filmography
7.1
Salon de Holmes
Drama, Comedy, Detective,
2025, South Korea
Moon River
Fantasy, Romantic, History,
2025, South Korea
8.6
Dynamite Kiss
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
Surely Tomorrow
Romantic,
2025, South Korea
7.6
Call It Love
Drama, Romantic,
2023, South Korea
6.1
King the Land
Comedy, Romantic, ,
2023, South Korea
8.7
Yeonin
Drama, Romantic, History,
2023, South Korea
7.5
Sell Your Haunted House
Comedy, Horror, Fantasy,
2021, South Korea
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