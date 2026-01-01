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Nam Gi-ae Nam Gi-ae
Kinoafisha Persons Nam Gi-ae

Nam Gi-ae

Nam Gi-ae

Date of Birth
13 September 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Yeonin 8.7
Yeonin (2023)
Mother 8.7
Mother (2018)
Dynamite Kiss 8.6
Dynamite Kiss (2025)

Filmography

Salon de Holmes 7.1
Salon de Holmes
Drama, Comedy, Detective, 2025, South Korea
Moon River
Moon River
Fantasy, Romantic, History, 2025, South Korea
Dynamite Kiss 8.6
Dynamite Kiss
Drama, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Surely Tomorrow
Surely Tomorrow
Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Call It Love 7.6
Call It Love
Drama, Romantic, 2023, South Korea
King the Land 6.1
King the Land
Comedy, Romantic, , 2023, South Korea
Yeonin 8.7
Yeonin
Drama, Romantic, History, 2023, South Korea
Sell Your Haunted House 7.5
Sell Your Haunted House
Comedy, Horror, Fantasy, 2021, South Korea
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