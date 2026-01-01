Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Ok Go-woon
Ok Go-woon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ok Go-woon
Ok Go-woon
Ok Go-woon
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Mianhada, saranghanda
(2004)
0.0
Kill It
(2019)
Filmography
Kill It
Crime, Thriller, Detective,
2019, South Korea
7.9
Mianhada, saranghanda
Drama, Romantic,
2004, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree