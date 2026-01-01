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Ok Go-woon Ok Go-woon
Kinoafisha Persons Ok Go-woon

Ok Go-woon

Ok Go-woon

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Mianhada, saranghanda 7.9
Mianhada, saranghanda (2004)
Kill It 0.0
Kill It (2019)

Filmography

Kill It
Kill It
Crime, Thriller, Detective, 2019, South Korea
Mianhada, saranghanda 7.9
Mianhada, saranghanda
Drama, Romantic, 2004, South Korea
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