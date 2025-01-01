Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandra Kuznecova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandra Kuznecova
Aleksandra Kuznecova
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Kolechko s biryuzoy
(2008)
0.0
Dom s syurprizom
(2009)
0.0
Zhenit Kazanovu
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2009
2008
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actress
3
Dom s syurprizom
Comedy, Crime, Romantic
2009, Russia
Zhenit Kazanovu
Romantic, Comedy
2009, Russia/Ukraine
Kolechko s biryuzoy
Drama, Romantic
2008, Ukraine
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree