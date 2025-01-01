Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandra Kuznecova
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandra Kuznecova

Aleksandra Kuznecova

Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Kolechko s biryuzoy 0.0
Kolechko s biryuzoy (2008)
Dom s syurprizom 0.0
Dom s syurprizom (2009)
Zhenit Kazanovu 0.0
Zhenit Kazanovu (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dom s syurprizom
Dom s syurprizom
Comedy, Crime, Romantic 2009, Russia
Zhenit Kazanovu
Zhenit Kazanovu
Romantic, Comedy 2009, Russia/Ukraine
Kolechko s biryuzoy
Kolechko s biryuzoy
Drama, Romantic 2008, Ukraine
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more