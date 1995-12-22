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About
Filmography
Lee Se-Hee
Lee Se-Hee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Se-Hee
Lee Se-Hee
Lee Se-Hee
Date of Birth
22 December 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.8
My Royal Nemesis
(2026)
7.4
Gan Tteoleojineun Donggeo
(2021)
7.2
Bad Prosecutor
(2022)
Filmography
8.8
My Royal Nemesis
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, South Korea
6.9
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
Drama, Comedy,
2025, South Korea
7.3
Bad Prosecutor
Drama, Detective, Crime,
2022, South Korea
7.4
Gan Tteoleojineun Donggeo
Fantasy, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
7.1
Raibeuon
Drama, Romantic,
2020, South Korea
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