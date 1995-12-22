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Lee Se-Hee
Lee Se-Hee Lee Se-Hee
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Se-Hee

Lee Se-Hee

Lee Se-Hee

Date of Birth
22 December 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

My Royal Nemesis 8.8
My Royal Nemesis (2026)
Gan Tteoleojineun Donggeo 7.4
Gan Tteoleojineun Donggeo (2021)
Bad Prosecutor 7.2
Bad Prosecutor (2022)

Filmography

My Royal Nemesis 8.8
My Royal Nemesis
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2026, South Korea
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim 6.9
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
Drama, Comedy, 2025, South Korea
Bad Prosecutor 7.3
Bad Prosecutor
Drama, Detective, Crime, 2022, South Korea
Gan Tteoleojineun Donggeo 7.4
Gan Tteoleojineun Donggeo
Fantasy, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
Raibeuon 7.1
Raibeuon
Drama, Romantic, 2020, South Korea
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