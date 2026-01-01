Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mitsuo Yoshihara
Mitsuo Yoshihara
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mitsuo Yoshihara
Mitsuo Yoshihara
Mitsuo Yoshihara
Date of Birth
22 September 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
186 cm (6 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Voice actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Gannibal
(2022)
7.4
Mirai
(2018)
6.6
The Samurai and the Prisoner
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
6.6
The Samurai and the Prisoner
The Samurai and the Prisoner
Drama, History, Detective
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.4
Gannibal
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2022, Japan
7.4
Mirai
Mirai
Animation, Fantasy, Anime
2018, Japan
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree