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Mitsuo Yoshihara Mitsuo Yoshihara
Kinoafisha Persons Mitsuo Yoshihara

Mitsuo Yoshihara

Mitsuo Yoshihara

Date of Birth
22 September 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
186 cm (6 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Voice actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Gannibal 7.4
Gannibal (2022)
Mirai 7.4
Mirai (2018)
The Samurai and the Prisoner 6.6
The Samurai and the Prisoner (2026)

Filmography

The Samurai and the Prisoner 6.6
The Samurai and the Prisoner The Samurai and the Prisoner
Drama, History, Detective 2026, Japan
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Tickets
Gannibal 7.4
Gannibal
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2022, Japan
Mirai 7.4
Mirai Mirai
Animation, Fantasy, Anime 2018, Japan
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