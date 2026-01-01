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What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyudmila Titova
Lyudmila Titova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Titova
Lyudmila Titova
Lyudmila Titova
Date of Birth
28 February 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.8
Tatyanina noch
(2014)
7.7
Bumerang
(2023)
7.1
Spisok zhelanij
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2019
2018
2015
2014
2012
2011
2008
1987
All
15
Films
4
TV Shows
11
Actress
15
Obshchij syn
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Nadya
Romantic,
2025, Russia
Tajnyj dnevnik moej sestry
Romantic, Drama
2024, Russia
7.7
Bumerang
Romantic,
2023, Russia
Skvoz rozovye ochki
Romantic,
2023, Russia
Za kamennoy stenoy
Romantic,
2023, Russia
Roditelskoe pravo
Drama
2019, Russia
7.1
Spisok zhelanij
Drama, Romantic,
2018, Ukraine
5.5
Pozdnie cvety
Romantic,
2015, Russia
7.8
Tatyanina noch
Drama
2014, Russia
4.7
Protest Day
Den uchitelya
Drama
2012, Russia
4.9
Usloviya kontrakta
Romantic
2011, Russia
6.1
Moy papa Baryshnikov
Moy papa Baryshnikov
Comedy
2011, Russia
Watch trailer
6.6
Nikto, krome nas...
Nikto, krome nas...
War
2008, Russia
6.6
Bumerang
Bumerang
Crime
1987, USSR
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