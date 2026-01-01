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About
Filmography
Keum Sae-rok
Keum Sae-rok
Kinoafisha
Persons
Keum Sae-rok
Keum Sae-rok
Keum Sae-rok
Date of Birth
6 September 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.1
Oworui Cheongchun
(2021)
7.9
The Fiery Priest
(2019)
7.4
Class of Lies
(2019)
Filmography
Bloody Flower
Crime, Thriller, Detective,
2026, South Korea
6.4
Iron Family
Drama, Comedy,
2024, South Korea
6.4
Target
Taget
Crime, Detective, Thriller
2023, South Korea
6.3
Sarangui ihae
Drama, Romantic,
2022, South Korea
8.1
Oworui Cheongchun
Drama, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
7.9
The Fiery Priest
Drama, Crime, Comedy,
2019, South Korea
7.4
Class of Lies
Drama, Crime,
2019, South Korea
6.6
Dokjeon / Believer
Dokjeon / Believer
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
2018, South Korea
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