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Keum Sae-rok
Keum Sae-rok Keum Sae-rok
Kinoafisha Persons Keum Sae-rok

Keum Sae-rok

Keum Sae-rok

Date of Birth
6 September 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Oworui Cheongchun 8.1
Oworui Cheongchun (2021)
The Fiery Priest 7.9
The Fiery Priest (2019)
Class of Lies 7.4
Class of Lies (2019)

Filmography

Bloody Flower
Bloody Flower
Crime, Thriller, Detective, 2026, South Korea
Iron Family 6.4
Iron Family
Drama, Comedy, 2024, South Korea
Target 6.4
Target Taget
Crime, Detective, Thriller 2023, South Korea
Sarangui ihae 6.3
Sarangui ihae
Drama, Romantic, 2022, South Korea
Oworui Cheongchun 8.1
Oworui Cheongchun
Drama, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
The Fiery Priest 7.9
The Fiery Priest
Drama, Crime, Comedy, 2019, South Korea
Class of Lies 7.4
Class of Lies
Drama, Crime, 2019, South Korea
Dokjeon / Believer 6.6
Dokjeon / Believer Dokjeon / Believer
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2018, South Korea
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