Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Akmal Saleh
Akmal Saleh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Akmal Saleh
Akmal Saleh
Akmal Saleh
Date of Birth
21 July 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
6.8
200% Wolf
(2024)
4.9
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Year
All
2024
2022
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.8
200% Wolf
200% Wolf
Animation
2024, Australia / Spain
Watch trailer
4.9
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2022, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree