Akmal Saleh

Akmal Saleh

Date of Birth
21 July 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 2 Actor 2
200% Wolf 6.8
200% Wolf 200% Wolf
Animation 2024, Australia / Spain
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again 4.9
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, USA
