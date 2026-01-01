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Lachele Carl
Lachele Carl Lachele Carl
Kinoafisha Persons Lachele Carl

Lachele Carl

Lachele Carl

Date of Birth
1 January 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Wednesday 8.6
Wednesday (2022)
A Streetcar Named Desire 7.7
A Streetcar Named Desire (2014)
Modus 6.6
Modus (2015)

Filmography

Wednesday 8.6
Wednesday
Comedy, Detective, Fantasy 2022, USA
Modus 6.6
Modus
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2015, Sweden
A Streetcar Named Desire 7.7
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
Theatrical 2014, Great Britain
A Kiss Before Dying 5.7
A Kiss Before Dying A Kiss Before Dying
Crime, Detective, Thriller 1991, USA / Great Britain
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