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Filmography
Lachele Carl
Lachele Carl
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lachele Carl
Lachele Carl
Lachele Carl
Date of Birth
1 January 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.6
Wednesday
(2022)
7.7
A Streetcar Named Desire
(2014)
6.6
Modus
(2015)
Filmography
8.6
Wednesday
Comedy, Detective, Fantasy
2022, USA
6.6
Modus
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2015, Sweden
7.7
A Streetcar Named Desire
A Streetcar Named Desire
Theatrical
2014, Great Britain
5.7
A Kiss Before Dying
A Kiss Before Dying
Crime, Detective, Thriller
1991, USA / Great Britain
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