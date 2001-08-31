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Showtimes & Tickets
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TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lucius Hoyos
Lucius Hoyos
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucius Hoyos
Lucius Hoyos
Lucius Hoyos
Date of Birth
31 August 2001
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.6
Wednesday
(2022)
7.1
What If
(2013)
5.8
The Colony
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2021
2013
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
8.6
Wednesday
Comedy, Detective, Fantasy
2022, USA
4.9
Awake
Awake
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
What If
What If
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2013, Canada / Ireland
Watch trailer
5.8
The Colony
The Colony
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2013, Canada
Watch trailer
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