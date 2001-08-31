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Lucius Hoyos
Lucius Hoyos Lucius Hoyos
Kinoafisha Persons Lucius Hoyos

Lucius Hoyos

Lucius Hoyos

Date of Birth
31 August 2001
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Wednesday 8.6
Wednesday (2022)
What If 7.1
What If (2013)
The Colony 5.8
The Colony (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Wednesday 8.6
Wednesday
Comedy, Detective, Fantasy 2022, USA
Awake 4.9
Awake Awake
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
What If 7.1
What If What If
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2013, Canada / Ireland
Watch trailer
The Colony 5.8
The Colony The Colony
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2013, Canada
Watch trailer
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