Marcel McCalla
Marcel McCalla
Date of Birth
1 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.4
The Creature Cases
(2022)
7.4
The Creature Cases
Action, Adventure, Children's
2022, USA
