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Filmography
Soon-jae Lee
Soon-jae Lee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Soon-jae Lee
Soon-jae Lee
Soon-jae Lee
Date of Birth
10 October 1935
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.4
Seondeok yeowang
(2009)
8.1
Live
(2018)
7.9
Dog Knows Everything
(2024)
Filmography
7.9
Dog Knows Everything
Drama, Comedy,
2024, South Korea
6.4
Family
Comedy, Family, Action,
2023, South Korea
8.1
Live
Drama, Thriller,
2018, South Korea
7.4
Don-kkot
Drama, Romantic,
2017, South Korea
The Scholar Who Walks the Night
Action, Fantasy, History,
2015, South Korea
7.3
Horse Doctor
Romantic, History,
2012, South Korea
6.6
My Princess
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2011, South Korea
7.9
The Princess' Man
Drama, Romantic, History,
2011, South Korea
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