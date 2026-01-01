Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Soon-jae Lee Soon-jae Lee
Kinoafisha Persons Soon-jae Lee

Soon-jae Lee

Soon-jae Lee

Date of Birth
10 October 1935
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Seondeok yeowang 8.4
Seondeok yeowang (2009)
Live 8.1
Live (2018)
Dog Knows Everything 7.9
Dog Knows Everything (2024)

Filmography

Dog Knows Everything 7.9
Dog Knows Everything
Drama, Comedy, 2024, South Korea
Family 6.4
Family
Comedy, Family, Action, 2023, South Korea
Live 8.1
Live
Drama, Thriller, 2018, South Korea
Don-kkot 7.4
Don-kkot
Drama, Romantic, 2017, South Korea
The Scholar Who Walks the Night
The Scholar Who Walks the Night
Action, Fantasy, History, 2015, South Korea
Horse Doctor 7.3
Horse Doctor
Romantic, History, 2012, South Korea
My Princess 6.6
My Princess
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2011, South Korea
The Princess' Man 7.9
The Princess' Man
Drama, Romantic, History, 2011, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more