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Nadya Slavetskaya
Nadya Slavetskaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadya Slavetskaya
Nadya Slavetskaya
Nadya Slavetskaya
Date of Birth
27 June 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.8
Bim
(2022)
6.6
Ubezhishche
(2022)
6.6
Африка
(2021)
Filmography
6.8
Bim
Detective
2022, Russia
6.6
Ubezhishche
Ubezhishche
Thriller, Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
6.6
Африка
Африка
Drama, War
2021, Russia
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