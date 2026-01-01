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Nadya Slavetskaya
Nadya Slavetskaya Nadya Slavetskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Nadya Slavetskaya

Nadya Slavetskaya

Nadya Slavetskaya

Date of Birth
27 June 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Bim 6.8
Bim (2022)
Ubezhishche 6.6
Ubezhishche (2022)
Африка 6.6
Африка (2021)

Filmography

Bim 6.8
Bim
Detective 2022, Russia
Ubezhishche 6.6
Ubezhishche Ubezhishche
Thriller, Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Африка 6.6
Африка Африка
Drama, War 2021, Russia
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