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Mi-do Lee Mi-do Lee
Kinoafisha Persons Mi-do Lee

Mi-do Lee

Mi-do Lee

Date of Birth
25 May 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

My Father is Strange 7.9
My Father is Strange (2017)
Fated to Love You 7.7
Fated to Love You (2014)
Single in Seoul 7.1
Single in Seoul (2024)

Filmography

The Practical Guide to Love
The Practical Guide to Love
Comedy, Romantic, 2026, South Korea
24 Health Club 7
24 Health Club
Comedy, Romantic, Sport, 2025, South Korea
Single in Seoul 7.1
Single in Seoul Single in Seoul
Drama, Romantic 2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
Kkotseonbi yeolaesa
Kkotseonbi yeolaesa
Drama, Romantic, 2023, South Korea
Rose Mansion 6.6
Rose Mansion
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2022, South Korea
The Fabulous 6.2
The Fabulous
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2022, South Korea
Oh My Baby 6.8
Oh My Baby
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2020, South Korea
My Father is Strange 7.9
My Father is Strange
Comedy, Family, Romantic, 2017, South Korea
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