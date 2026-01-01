Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mi-do Lee
Mi-do Lee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mi-do Lee
Mi-do Lee
Mi-do Lee
Date of Birth
25 May 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.9
My Father is Strange
(2017)
7.7
Fated to Love You
(2014)
7.1
Single in Seoul
(2024)
Filmography
The Practical Guide to Love
Comedy, Romantic,
2026, South Korea
7
24 Health Club
Comedy, Romantic, Sport,
2025, South Korea
7.1
Single in Seoul
Single in Seoul
Drama, Romantic
2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
Kkotseonbi yeolaesa
Drama, Romantic,
2023, South Korea
6.6
Rose Mansion
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2022, South Korea
6.2
The Fabulous
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2022, South Korea
6.8
Oh My Baby
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2020, South Korea
7.9
My Father is Strange
Comedy, Family, Romantic,
2017, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree