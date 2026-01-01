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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Lee Hwang-Ui
Lee Hwang-Ui
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Hwang-Ui
Lee Hwang-Ui
Lee Hwang-Ui
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.7
Flex x Cop
(2024)
7.5
Peulleieo
(2018)
6.6
Yeonyein maenijeoro saranamgi
(2022)
Filmography
7.7
Flex x Cop
Drama, Romantic, Detective,
2024, South Korea
6.6
Yeonyein maenijeoro saranamgi
Drama, Comedy,
2022, South Korea
7.5
Peulleieo
Drama, Action, Crime,
2018, South Korea
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