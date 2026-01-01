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Lee Hwang-Ui Lee Hwang-Ui
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Hwang-Ui

Lee Hwang-Ui

Lee Hwang-Ui

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Flex x Cop 7.7
Flex x Cop (2024)
Peulleieo 7.5
Peulleieo (2018)
Yeonyein maenijeoro saranamgi 6.6
Yeonyein maenijeoro saranamgi (2022)

Filmography

Flex x Cop 7.7
Flex x Cop
Drama, Romantic, Detective, 2024, South Korea
Yeonyein maenijeoro saranamgi 6.6
Yeonyein maenijeoro saranamgi
Drama, Comedy, 2022, South Korea
Peulleieo 7.5
Peulleieo
Drama, Action, Crime, 2018, South Korea
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