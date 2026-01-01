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Yunus Emre Yildirimer
Yunus Emre Yildirimer Yunus Emre Yildirimer
Kinoafisha Persons Yunus Emre Yildirimer

Yunus Emre Yildirimer

Yunus Emre Yildirimer

Date of Birth
1 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Fatih Harbiye 6.1
Fatih Harbiye (2013)
Teşkilat 5.9
Teşkilat (2021)
Çatli 3.8
Çatli (2026)

Filmography

Çatli 3.8
Çatli Çatli
Biography 2026, Turkey
Adı Sevgi 2.8
Adı Sevgi
Drama 2022, Turkey
Teşkilat 5.9
Teşkilat
Drama, Action 2021, Turkey
Fatih Harbiye 6.1
Fatih Harbiye
Drama, Romantic 2013, Turkey
Show more
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