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Filmography
Yunus Emre Yildirimer
Yunus Emre Yildirimer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yunus Emre Yildirimer
Yunus Emre Yildirimer
Yunus Emre Yildirimer
Date of Birth
1 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.1
Fatih Harbiye
(2013)
5.9
Teşkilat
(2021)
3.8
Çatli
(2026)
Filmography
3.8
Çatli
Çatli
Biography
2026, Turkey
2.8
Adı Sevgi
Drama
2022, Turkey
5.9
Teşkilat
Drama, Action
2021, Turkey
6.1
Fatih Harbiye
Drama, Romantic
2013, Turkey
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