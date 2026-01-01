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Filmography
Özlem Çakar Yalçinkaya
Özlem Çakar Yalçinkaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Özlem Çakar Yalçinkaya
Özlem Çakar Yalçinkaya
Özlem Çakar Yalçinkaya
Date of Birth
8 October 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.0
Brother in Love
(2019)
6.4
Cranberry Sorbet
(2022)
5.7
Runaway Brides
(2014)
Filmography
6.4
Cranberry Sorbet
Drama, Romantic
2022, Turkey
7
Brother in Love
Aykut Eniste
Comedy
2019, Turkey
Watch trailer
5.7
Runaway Brides
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2014, Turkey
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