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Özlem Çakar Yalçinkaya
Özlem Çakar Yalçinkaya Özlem Çakar Yalçinkaya
Kinoafisha Persons Özlem Çakar Yalçinkaya

Özlem Çakar Yalçinkaya

Özlem Çakar Yalçinkaya

Date of Birth
8 October 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Brother in Love 7.0
Brother in Love (2019)
Cranberry Sorbet 6.4
Cranberry Sorbet (2022)
Runaway Brides 5.7
Runaway Brides (2014)

Filmography

Cranberry Sorbet 6.4
Cranberry Sorbet
Drama, Romantic 2022, Turkey
Brother in Love 7
Brother in Love Aykut Eniste
Comedy 2019, Turkey
Watch trailer
Runaway Brides 5.7
Runaway Brides
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2014, Turkey
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