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Filmography
Eliana Jones
Eliana Jones
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eliana Jones
Eliana Jones
Eliana Jones
Date of Birth
28 October 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.7
Lost Girl
(2010)
7.5
Nikita
(2010)
7.0
Hemlock Grove
(2013)
Filmography
6.1
Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend
Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend
Drama, Biography
2022, Italy
Watch trailer
5.9
Follow Her
Follow Her
Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Night Hunter
Nomis
Thriller, Action
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7
Hemlock Grove
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2013, USA
7.5
Nikita
Drama, Action, Crime
2010, USA
7.7
Lost Girl
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2010, Canada
Show more
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