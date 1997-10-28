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Eliana Jones
Eliana Jones Eliana Jones
Kinoafisha Persons Eliana Jones

Eliana Jones

Eliana Jones

Date of Birth
28 October 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Lost Girl 7.7
Lost Girl (2010)
Nikita 7.5
Nikita (2010)
Hemlock Grove 7.0
Hemlock Grove (2013)

Filmography

Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend 6.1
Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend
Drama, Biography 2022, Italy
Watch trailer
Follow Her 5.9
Follow Her Follow Her
Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Night Hunter 6.5
Night Hunter Nomis
Thriller, Action 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Hemlock Grove 7
Hemlock Grove
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2013, USA
Nikita 7.5
Nikita
Drama, Action, Crime 2010, USA
Lost Girl 7.7
Lost Girl
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2010, Canada
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