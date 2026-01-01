Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lauren LaVera
Lauren LaVera Lauren LaVera
Kinoafisha Persons Lauren LaVera

Lauren LaVera

Lauren LaVera

Date of Birth
14 June 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

The Life of Chuck 7.6
The Life of Chuck (2024)
Terrifier 3 6.9
Terrifier 3 (2024)
Terrifier 2 6.5
Terrifier 2 (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Terrifier 4
Terrifier 4 Terrifier 4
Horror 2026, USA
Terrifier 3 6.9
Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3
Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Life of Chuck 7.6
The Life of Chuck The Life of Chuck
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Well 5.8
The Well The Well
Horror 2023, Italy
Watch trailer
Chestnut 5.7
Chestnut Chestnut
Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Terrifier 2 6.5
Terrifier 2 Terrifier 2
Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Clinton Road (Movie) 4.5
Clinton Road (Movie) Clinton Road
Horror, Mystery 2019, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more