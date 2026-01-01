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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lauren LaVera
Lauren LaVera
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauren LaVera
Lauren LaVera
Lauren LaVera
Date of Birth
14 June 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.6
The Life of Chuck
(2024)
6.9
Terrifier 3
(2024)
6.5
Terrifier 2
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2026
2024
2023
2022
2019
All
7
Films
7
Actress
7
Terrifier 4
Terrifier 4
Horror
2026, USA
6.9
Terrifier 3
Terrifier 3
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
The Life of Chuck
The Life of Chuck
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
The Well
The Well
Horror
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
5.7
Chestnut
Chestnut
Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Terrifier 2
Terrifier 2
Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
Clinton Road (Movie)
Clinton Road
Horror, Mystery
2019, USA
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