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Moscow, RU
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Kinoafisha
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Ian Richardson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ian Richardson
Ian Richardson
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ian Richardson
BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Actor
Nominee
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