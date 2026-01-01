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Kinoafisha Persons Ian Richardson Awards

Awards and nominations of Ian Richardson

Ian Richardson
Awards and nominations of Ian Richardson
BAFTA Awards 1991 BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993 BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Actor
Nominee
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