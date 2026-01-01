Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Emily Juliette Murphy
Emily Juliette Murphy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emily Juliette Murphy
Emily Juliette Murphy
Emily Juliette Murphy
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
6.3
The Watcher
(2022)
Filmography
6.3
The Watcher
Thriller, Horror
2022, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree