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About
Filmography
Michael Nouri
Michael Nouri
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Nouri
Michael Nouri
Michael Nouri
Date of Birth
9 December 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
The Proposal
(2009)
7.4
Finding Forrester
(2000)
6.7
Woman Walks Ahead
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Horror
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2022
2018
2017
2009
2005
2000
1992
1990
1983
All
9
Films
8
TV Shows
1
Actor
9
6.3
The Watcher
Thriller, Horror
2022, USA
4.7
Con Man
Con Man
Crime, Drama
2018, USA
6.7
Woman Walks Ahead
Woman Walks Ahead
Drama, Western, History, Biography
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
The Proposal
The Proposal
Romantic, Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Boynton Beach Club
The Boynton Beach Bereavement Club
Comedy, Romantic
2005, USA
7.4
Finding Forrester
Finding Forrester
Drama
2000, USA
4.8
In the Arms of a Killer
In the Arms of a Killer
Thriller, Drama
1992, USA
3.3
Captain America
Captain America
Sci-Fi, Action
1990, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Flashdance
Flashdance
Drama, Romantic, Musical
1983, USA
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