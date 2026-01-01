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Michael Nouri
Michael Nouri Michael Nouri
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Nouri

Michael Nouri

Michael Nouri

Date of Birth
9 December 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Proposal 7.5
The Proposal (2009)
Finding Forrester 7.4
Finding Forrester (2000)
Woman Walks Ahead 6.7
Woman Walks Ahead (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Watcher 6.3
The Watcher
Thriller, Horror 2022, USA
Con Man 4.7
Con Man Con Man
Crime, Drama 2018, USA
Woman Walks Ahead 6.7
Woman Walks Ahead Woman Walks Ahead
Drama, Western, History, Biography 2017, USA
Watch trailer
The Proposal 7.5
The Proposal The Proposal
Romantic, Comedy 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Boynton Beach Club 6.5
Boynton Beach Club The Boynton Beach Bereavement Club
Comedy, Romantic 2005, USA
Finding Forrester 7.4
Finding Forrester Finding Forrester
Drama 2000, USA
In the Arms of a Killer 4.8
In the Arms of a Killer In the Arms of a Killer
Thriller, Drama 1992, USA
Captain America 3.3
Captain America Captain America
Sci-Fi, Action 1990, USA
Watch trailer
Flashdance 6.2
Flashdance Flashdance
Drama, Romantic, Musical 1983, USA
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