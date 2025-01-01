Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alla Elyashevich
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alla Elyashevich
Alla Elyashevich
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Ne togo polya yagoda
(2016)
0.0
Vishenka na torte
(2024)
0.0
Moi zveri
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2024
2016
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actress
3
Moi zveri
Drama, Romantic
2025, Russia
Vishenka na torte
Romantic
2024, Russia
Ne togo polya yagoda
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree