Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alla Elyashevich
Kinoafisha Persons Alla Elyashevich

Alla Elyashevich

Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Ne togo polya yagoda 0.0
Ne togo polya yagoda (2016)
Vishenka na torte 0.0
Vishenka na torte (2024)
Moi zveri 0.0
Moi zveri (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 TV Shows 3 Actress 3
Moi zveri
Moi zveri
Drama, Romantic 2025, Russia
Vishenka na torte
Vishenka na torte
Romantic 2024, Russia
Ne togo polya yagoda
Ne togo polya yagoda
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more