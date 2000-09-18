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Kuba Sprenger
Kuba Sprenger
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kuba Sprenger
Kuba Sprenger
Kuba Sprenger
Date of Birth
18 September 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Wielka woda
(2022)
Filmography
7.1
Wielka woda
Drama
2022, Poland
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