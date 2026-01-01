Menu
Agnieszka Zulewska
Date of Birth
26 June 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Wielka woda 7.1
Wielka woda (2022)
The Mire 7.0
The Mire (2018)
The Great Warsaw Race 6.2
The Great Warsaw Race (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Great Warsaw Race 6.3
The Great Warsaw Race Wielka Warszawska
Drama 2025, Poland
Wielka woda 7.1
Wielka woda
Drama 2022, Poland
The Mire 7
The Mire
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, Poland
Chemo 5.9
Chemo Chemia
Drama 2015, Poland
Demon 6.1
Demon Demon
Thriller 2015, Poland / Israel
Hardkor Disko 5.5
Hardkor Disko Hardkor Disko
Drama 2014, Poland
