Agnieszka Zulewska
Agnieszka Zulewska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Agnieszka Zulewska
Agnieszka Zulewska
Agnieszka Zulewska
Date of Birth
26 June 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Wielka woda
(2022)
7.0
The Mire
(2018)
6.2
The Great Warsaw Race
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2022
2018
2015
2014
All
6
Films
4
TV Shows
2
Actress
6
6.3
The Great Warsaw Race
Wielka Warszawska
Drama
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
7.1
Wielka woda
Drama
2022, Poland
7
The Mire
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, Poland
5.9
Chemo
Chemia
Drama
2015, Poland
6.1
Demon
Demon
Thriller
2015, Poland / Israel
5.5
Hardkor Disko
Hardkor Disko
Drama
2014, Poland
