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Filmography
Shimeng Li
Shimeng Li
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shimeng Li
Shimeng Li
Shimeng Li
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.8
Fanren Xiu Xian Chuan Zhi Fanren Feng Qi Tian Nan
(2020)
8.2
Shi Guang Dai Li Ren
(2021)
8.2
Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation
(2018)
Filmography
Caged Character
Comedy, Romantic,
2024, China
How Dare You!?
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2024, China
8.1
The First Order
Anime
2023, China
The Great Ruler
Action, Fantasy
2023, China
7.6
Chang An
Chang'an san wan li
Animation, History
2023, China
War God System! I'm Counting On You!
Comedy, Action, Fantasy,
2022, China
8.3
Shi Guang Dai Li Ren
Anime, Fantasy
2021, China
7.9
No Doubt in Us
Comedy, Anime, Romantic, History
2021, China
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