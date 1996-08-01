Menu
Yeonwoo
Yeonwoo
Yeonwoo
Date of Birth
1 August 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
169 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Popular Films
0.0
Dali and Cocky Prince
(2021)
0.0
Raibeuon
(2020)
0.0
Cheat on Me, If You Can
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2021
2020
All
7
TV Shows
7
Actress
7
Dog Knows Everything
Drama, Comedy
2024, South Korea
The Tale of Lady Ok
Drama, Romantic, History
2024, South Korea
Bitter Sweet Hell
Comedy, Thriller
2024, South Korea
Numbers: Watchdogs in the Building Forest
Drama
2023, South Korea
Dali and Cocky Prince
Drama, Romantic
2021, South Korea
Raibeuon
Drama, Romantic
2020, South Korea
Cheat on Me, If You Can
Comedy, Thriller, Detective
2020, South Korea
