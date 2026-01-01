Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lee Boardman
Lee Boardman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Boardman
Lee Boardman
Lee Boardman
Date of Birth
2 July 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.6
Rome
(2005)
8.5
Outlander
(2014)
8.3
Andor
(2022)
Filmography
Just Play Dead
Just Play Dead
Thriller, Crime, Action
2026, Spain / USA
Watch trailer
6.8
The Crow Girl
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
Frauds
Crime, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
5.5
Cleaner
Cleaner
Action
2025, Great Britain
6.1
Fackham Hall
Fackham Hall
Comedy
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.3
Andor
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action
2022, USA
7
Brexit: The Uncivil War
Brexit
History, Drama
2019, Great Britain
7.2
Absentia
Crime, Thriller
2017, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree