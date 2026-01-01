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Lee Boardman
Lee Boardman Lee Boardman
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Boardman

Lee Boardman

Lee Boardman

Date of Birth
2 July 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Rome 8.6
Rome (2005)
Outlander 8.5
Outlander (2014)
Andor 8.3
Andor (2022)

Filmography

Just Play Dead
Just Play Dead Just Play Dead
Thriller, Crime, Action 2026, Spain / USA
Watch trailer
The Crow Girl 6.8
The Crow Girl
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Frauds
Frauds
Crime, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Cleaner 5.5
Cleaner Cleaner
Action 2025, Great Britain
Fackham Hall 6.1
Fackham Hall Fackham Hall
Comedy 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Andor 8.3
Andor
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action 2022, USA
Brexit: The Uncivil War 7
Brexit: The Uncivil War Brexit
History, Drama 2019, Great Britain
Absentia 7.2
Absentia
Crime, Thriller 2017, USA
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