Alexandra Castillo

Date of Birth
14 June 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

Popular Films

Sharp Corner 6.1
Sharp Corner (2024)
Head Over Heels 6.1
Head Over Heels (2024)
Rabbit Hole 0.0
Rabbit Hole (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 2 TV Shows 3 Actress 5
Orphan Black: Echoes
Orphan Black: Echoes
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2024, USA
Head Over Heels 6.1
Head Over Heels Head Over Heels
Romantic 2024, USA / Canada
Sharp Corner 6.1
Sharp Corner Sharp Corner
Thriller 2024, Canada / Ireland
Rabbit Hole
Rabbit Hole
Thriller 2023, USA
Gen V
Gen V
Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2023, USA
