Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexandra Castillo
Alexandra Castillo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexandra Castillo
Alexandra Castillo
Alexandra Castillo
Date of Birth
14 June 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
6.1
Sharp Corner
(2024)
6.1
Head Over Heels
(2024)
0.0
Rabbit Hole
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Actress
5
Orphan Black: Echoes
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2024, USA
6.1
Head Over Heels
Head Over Heels
Romantic
2024, USA / Canada
6.1
Sharp Corner
Sharp Corner
Thriller
2024, Canada / Ireland
Watch trailer
Rabbit Hole
Thriller
2023, USA
Gen V
Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy
2023, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree