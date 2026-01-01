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Lim Ji-eun Lim Ji-eun
Kinoafisha Persons Lim Ji-eun

Lim Ji-eun

Lim Ji-eun

Date of Birth
27 February 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Neoreul Gieokhae 7.4
Neoreul Gieokhae (2015)
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance 7.4
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002)
Angkeumhan dolsingnyeo 7.3
Angkeumhan dolsingnyeo (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Love Phobia
Love Phobia
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2026, South Korea
Neoreul Gieokhae 7.4
Neoreul Gieokhae
Romantic, Thriller, Crime, 2015, South Korea
The King's Face 6.7
The King's Face
Drama, Action, History, 2014, South Korea
Angkeumhan dolsingnyeo 7.3
Angkeumhan dolsingnyeo
Comedy, Romantic, 2014, South Korea
Big 6.7
Big
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy, , 2012, South Korea
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance 7.4
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance/ Boksuneun naui geot
Action, Drama 2002, South Korea
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