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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lim Ji-eun
Lim Ji-eun
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lim Ji-eun
Lim Ji-eun
Lim Ji-eun
Date of Birth
27 February 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Neoreul Gieokhae
(2015)
7.4
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance
(2002)
7.3
Angkeumhan dolsingnyeo
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2015
2014
2012
2002
All
6
Films
1
TV Shows
5
Actress
6
Love Phobia
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2026, South Korea
7.4
Neoreul Gieokhae
Romantic, Thriller, Crime,
2015, South Korea
6.7
The King's Face
Drama, Action, History,
2014, South Korea
7.3
Angkeumhan dolsingnyeo
Comedy, Romantic,
2014, South Korea
6.7
Big
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy, ,
2012, South Korea
7.4
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance/ Boksuneun naui geot
Action, Drama
2002, South Korea
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