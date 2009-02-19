Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Moon Woo-jin
Moon Woo-jin Moon Woo-jin
Kinoafisha Persons Moon Woo-jin

Moon Woo-jin

Moon Woo-jin

Date of Birth
19 February 2009
Age
17 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The Devil Judge 8.0
The Devil Judge (2021)
Kiss Sixth Sense 7.1
Kiss Sixth Sense (2022)
Hijack 1971 6.8
Hijack 1971 (2024)

Filmography

Dark Nuns 5.7
Dark Nuns Geomeun sunyeodeul
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
Hijack 1971 6.8
Hijack 1971 Hijack 1971
Action, Crime, Thriller 2024, South Korea
Kiss Sixth Sense 7.1
Kiss Sixth Sense
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2022, South Korea
The Devil Judge 8
The Devil Judge
Sci-Fi, Crime, Action, 2021, South Korea
Peninsula 5.9
Peninsula Bando
Horror, Thriller 2020, South Korea
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more