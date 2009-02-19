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Filmography
Moon Woo-jin
Moon Woo-jin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Moon Woo-jin
Moon Woo-jin
Moon Woo-jin
Date of Birth
19 February 2009
Age
17 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.0
The Devil Judge
(2021)
7.1
Kiss Sixth Sense
(2022)
6.8
Hijack 1971
(2024)
Filmography
5.7
Dark Nuns
Geomeun sunyeodeul
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.8
Hijack 1971
Hijack 1971
Action, Crime, Thriller
2024, South Korea
7.1
Kiss Sixth Sense
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2022, South Korea
8
The Devil Judge
Sci-Fi, Crime, Action,
2021, South Korea
5.9
Peninsula
Bando
Horror, Thriller
2020, South Korea
Watch trailer
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