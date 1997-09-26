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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Eman Esfandi
Eman Esfandi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eman Esfandi
Eman Esfandi
Eman Esfandi
Date of Birth
26 September 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.9
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
(2026)
Tickets
7.1
Ahsoka
(2023)
5.0
Red 11
(2019)
Filmography
8.9
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.1
Ahsoka
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
5
Red 11
Red 11
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2019, USA
Show more
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