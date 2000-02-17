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Aidan Alexander
Aidan Alexander
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aidan Alexander
Aidan Alexander
Aidan Alexander
Date of Birth
17 February 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Tell Me Lies
(2022)
Filmography
7.2
Tell Me Lies
Drama
2022, USA
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