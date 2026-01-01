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Jeon So Nee Jeon So Nee
Kinoafisha Persons Jeon So Nee

Jeon So Nee

Jeon So Nee

Date of Birth
20 March 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

As You Stood By 8.0
As You Stood By (2025)
Our Blooming Youth 7.6
Our Blooming Youth (2023)
Namjachingoo 7.5
Namjachingoo (2018)

Filmography

If Wishes Could Kill
If Wishes Could Kill
Horror, Thriller 2026, South Korea
Melo Movie 6.9
Melo Movie
Drama, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
As You Stood By 8
As You Stood By
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
Parasyte: The Grey 6.8
Parasyte: The Grey
Sci-Fi, 2024, South Korea
Our Blooming Youth 7.6
Our Blooming Youth
Romantic, History, Detective, 2023, South Korea
Namjachingoo 7.5
Namjachingoo
Drama, Romantic, 2018, South Korea
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