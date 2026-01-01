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About
Filmography
Jeon So Nee
Jeon So Nee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jeon So Nee
Jeon So Nee
Jeon So Nee
Date of Birth
20 March 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.0
As You Stood By
(2025)
7.6
Our Blooming Youth
(2023)
7.5
Namjachingoo
(2018)
Filmography
If Wishes Could Kill
Horror, Thriller
2026, South Korea
6.9
Melo Movie
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
8
As You Stood By
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
6.8
Parasyte: The Grey
Sci-Fi,
2024, South Korea
7.6
Our Blooming Youth
Romantic, History, Detective,
2023, South Korea
7.5
Namjachingoo
Drama, Romantic,
2018, South Korea
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