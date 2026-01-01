Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yuliya Drobot Yuliya Drobot
Kinoafisha Persons Yuliya Drobot

Yuliya Drobot

Yuliya Drobot

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Cena molchaniya 0.0
Cena molchaniya (2022)
Ukroshchenie ukrotitelnicy 0.0
Ukroshchenie ukrotitelnicy (2025)
Zhertva 0.0
Zhertva (2026)

Filmography

Zhertva
Zhertva
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Ukroshchenie ukrotitelnicy
Ukroshchenie ukrotitelnicy
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Cena molchaniya
Cena molchaniya
Drama, Crime 2022, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more