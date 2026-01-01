Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Yuliya Drobot
Yuliya Drobot
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuliya Drobot
Yuliya Drobot
Yuliya Drobot
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Cena molchaniya
(2022)
0.0
Ukroshchenie ukrotitelnicy
(2025)
0.0
Zhertva
(2026)
Filmography
Zhertva
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Ukroshchenie ukrotitelnicy
Romantic,
2025, Russia
Cena molchaniya
Drama, Crime
2022, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree