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Leah Jeffries
Leah Jeffries
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leah Jeffries
Leah Jeffries
Leah Jeffries
Date of Birth
25 September 2009
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.4
A Hero's Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians
(2024)
7.1
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
(2023)
6.2
Something from Tiffany's
(2022)
Filmography
7.4
A Hero's Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians
A Hero's Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Documentary, Family
2024, USA
7.1
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Adventure, Fantasy
2023, USA
6.2
Something from Tiffany's
Something from Tiffany's
Comedy, Romantic
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Beast
Beast
Adventure, Drama, Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Leah Jeffries’s private life
Disney+’s 'Percy Jackson' Returns in December with Giant Sea Monster Battle: New Poster
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