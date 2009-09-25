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Leah Jeffries
Leah Jeffries Leah Jeffries
Kinoafisha Persons Leah Jeffries

Leah Jeffries

Leah Jeffries

Date of Birth
25 September 2009
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
The Adventurer, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

A Hero's Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians 7.4
A Hero's Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2024)
Percy Jackson and the Olympians 7.1
Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2023)
Something from Tiffany's 6.2
Something from Tiffany's (2022)

Filmography

A Hero's Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians 7.4
A Hero's Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians A Hero's Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Documentary, Family 2024, USA
Percy Jackson and the Olympians 7.1
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Adventure, Fantasy 2023, USA
Something from Tiffany's 6.2
Something from Tiffany's Something from Tiffany's
Comedy, Romantic 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Beast 5.9
Beast Beast
Adventure, Drama, Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
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News about Leah Jeffries’s private life
Percy Jackson still
Disney+’s 'Percy Jackson' Returns in December with Giant Sea Monster Battle: New Poster
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