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Kinoafisha Persons Gbemisola Ikumelo Awards

Awards and nominations of Gbemisola Ikumelo

Gbemisola Ikumelo
Awards and nominations of Gbemisola Ikumelo
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Short Form Programme
Winner
Short Form Programme
Winner
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
 Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
 Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
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